Santa Fe Marketplace at Bazaar del Mundo

The Southwest is making a comeback, with boho lovers and free spirits across the country donning bold pieces of turquoise, vibrant hues and Zapotec designs. Here in San Diego, the best of Southwest’s Native American jewelry, art and crafts will be on display and for sale at Bazaar del Mundo’s annual Santa Fe Marketplace.

Amidst a vibrant outdoor marketplace, exquisite collections of authentic Native American jewelry, art, crafts and décor will be showcased from Navajo, Cherokee, Hopi, Pima, Isleta Pueblo and Santo Domingo Pueblo tribe members, along with other noted Southwestern artists demonstrating and selling their goods.

Visitors can take in dazzling sterling silver and multi-stone inlaid jewelry made with stunning turquoise, coral and other exotic stones, hand-woven Zapotec pillows and rugs, leather accessories, fetishes, storytellers, Pendleton blankets and more. Returning to this year’s festival, pawn trader Art Quintana will appraise visitors’ fine Indian jewelry and family heirlooms (up to two pieces each).

Visitors will also enjoy live musical performances, and mouth-watering cuisine from neighboring Casa Guadalajara.