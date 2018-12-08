Santa Paws
Grossmont Center 5500 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa , La Mesa, California 91942
The San Diego Animal Support Foundation & Grossmont Center are bringing together dozens of rescue groups and shelters featuring HUNDREDS of adoptable dogs and even some cats for this MEGA Adoption Event inside the mall. Everything from Great Pyrenees to Chihuahuas, purebreds to All-American Mutts….bring the whole family to this FREE event, and find your new best friend!
The SDASF organizes these annual mega adoption events in order to increase adoptions from reputable shelters and rescue agencies by bringing potential adopters and lots of dogs together in one fun, happy, stress-free environment, facilitating the matchmaking process! The participating adoption agencies are given free booth space, and admission is free to the public!
For more information, contact the San Diego Animal Support Foundation at Info@SDShelters.org, sdshelters.org or (619) 847-8755.
*The San Diego Animal Support Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a primary mission to increase pet adoptions from reputable shelters and rescue agencies in their network.
Agencies in attendance may include:
Animal Welfare Foundation of San Diego
Baja Animal Sanctuary
Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County
Chula Vista Animal Care Facility
Dogs Fur Days
El Cajon Animal Shelter
Friends of Humane Services in Tijuana
Friends of Cats, Inc.
Greyhound Adoption Center
Happy Hearts GSD Rescue
It’s The Pits Dog Rescue
Katty Korner (A Division of St. Paco’s Second Chance)
Labradors and Friends Dog Rescue
Lionel’s Legacy
Last Chance at Life – All Breed Rescue and Adoptions
No Wagging Tail Left Behind Animal Rescue
Open Arms Rescue – San Diego
Parrot Education & Adoption Center
Passion for Pitties Rescue group
PAWS4thought Animal Rescue
San Diego Spaniel Rescue
San Diego Turtle and Tortoise Society
St. Pacos Second Chance Dog Rescue
S.T.O.P.
The Rescued Dog
Volunteers For Indigent Vulnerable Animals