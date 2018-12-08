Santa Paws

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation & Grossmont Center are bringing together dozens of rescue groups and shelters featuring HUNDREDS of adoptable dogs and even some cats for this MEGA Adoption Event inside the mall. Everything from Great Pyrenees to Chihuahuas, purebreds to All-American Mutts….bring the whole family to this FREE event, and find your new best friend!

The SDASF organizes these annual mega adoption events in order to increase adoptions from reputable shelters and rescue agencies by bringing potential adopters and lots of dogs together in one fun, happy, stress-free environment, facilitating the matchmaking process! The participating adoption agencies are given free booth space, and admission is free to the public!

For more information, contact the San Diego Animal Support Foundation at Info@SDShelters.org, sdshelters.org or (619) 847-8755.

*The San Diego Animal Support Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a primary mission to increase pet adoptions from reputable shelters and rescue agencies in their network.

Agencies in attendance may include:

Animal Welfare Foundation of San Diego

Baja Animal Sanctuary

Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County

Chula Vista Animal Care Facility

Dogs Fur Days

El Cajon Animal Shelter

Friends of Humane Services in Tijuana

Friends of Cats, Inc.

Greyhound Adoption Center

Happy Hearts GSD Rescue

It’s The Pits Dog Rescue

Katty Korner (A Division of St. Paco’s Second Chance)

Labradors and Friends Dog Rescue

Lionel’s Legacy

Last Chance at Life – All Breed Rescue and Adoptions

No Wagging Tail Left Behind Animal Rescue

Open Arms Rescue – San Diego

Parrot Education & Adoption Center

Passion for Pitties Rescue group

PAWS4thought Animal Rescue

San Diego Spaniel Rescue

San Diego Turtle and Tortoise Society

St. Pacos Second Chance Dog Rescue

S.T.O.P.

The Rescued Dog

Volunteers For Indigent Vulnerable Animals