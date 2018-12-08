It’s the best time of the year combined with two of San Diego’s favorite things: craft beverages and dogs. Passionate animal lovers will gather on December 8 from 2 p.m to 6 p.m at Miralani Makers’ District for Rescue Express’ Santa Paws Pup Crawl event. This fundraising event features “hosPETality” booths, a “rescue row” with multiple rescues and adoptables, and a variety of vendors for early Christmas shopping.

The Miralani Makers’ District is a unique collection of craft beverage producers and food establishments. The makers produce beer, wine, cider, mead, sake, and spirits, and are offering discounts to General Admission and VIP guests at this pet- and family-friendly event.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

- sWAG Bags & Totes for General Admission & VIPs

- Santa Paws Photobooth w/free 5x7 print

- HosPETality booth w/craft dog beer, K9 massage & treats

- Vendor Village - dozens of pet and non-pet vendors

- “Rescue Row” - multiple rescues with adoptables

- Raffle & silent auction w/prizes for pups & peeps

- Visit each location to enter a drawing for a very special prize!

VIP $30 and GA $10

Checkout our website for tickets and details: https://www.rescueexpress.org/events/santa-paws-pup-crawl/