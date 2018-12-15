Santa’s Workshop
Westfield Plaza Bonita 3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City, California 91950
Adding a little extra magic to the season, families will be invited to join Santa in his crafty gift-making endeavors as he brings his merry workshop to Westfield Plaza Bonita! Kids will have an opportunity to make creative, personalized gifts for the special people on their holiday giving list, while also enjoying live music, tasty treats and other special surprises.
Info
