Santee Active Lifestyle Expo

Saturday, January 26 at Santee Trolley Square from 10:00am-1:00pm

Activities include extreme challenge obstacle course, toddler obstacle course, extreme air trampolines, zorb racing, rock climbing wall, free breakfast (While supplies last), firefighter physical challenge and various health and wellness vendors to help you start the new year off right.

The USATF National 50KM Race Walk Championships will also be hosted, from 7:30am-2:30pm. Spectators can watch elite, Olympic-caliber athletes in action.

For event info visit www.santeeactiveexpo.com