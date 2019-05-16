Warwick's will host Sarah Blake as she discusses and signs her new book, "The Guest Book." Blake is the "New York Times" bestselling author of "The Postmistress."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.