Are you brrrrrave enough to take the plunge this year?❄️

Join us on New Year’s Day for Saska’s Annual Polar Plunge beginning at 9AM. After a chilly jump in the Pacific Ocean, enjoy complimentary Swell Coffee, a costume contest, raffle prizes including a Saska’s gift card, happy hour pricing all day, and a special New Year’s Day brunch buffet!

Adults $20 | Kids $10

*(kids 5 years and younger are free with paying adult)

Ticket includes: Polar Plunge t-shirt, Swell Coffee, raffle tickets, brunch buffet, & choice of 1 mimosa or Bloody Mary

Buy your tickets today and take the plunge with us!