Saturday Champagne Brunch Cruises

Celebrate a birthday, anniversary, out-of-town guests, or any other occasion with a Hornblower Brunch Cruise on San Diego Bay. Enjoy a full buffet, free-flowing champagne, and gorgeous views of San Diego.

Saturdays (May – Oct) and Sundays (year-round)

Departs from Grape St. Pier 1800 N. Harbor Dr.

BOARDS: 10:30 AM

CRUISES: 11:00 AM–1:00 PM

PRICE: $65.95 per person* (*Tax, service charge, and landing fee additional)

WHAT YOU GET:

• 2 Hours on a Luxurious Yacht on San Diego Bay

• Your Own Private Table

• Full Brunch Buffet Featuring Seasonal Dishes

• Decadent Dessert Buffet

• Free-flowing Champagne, Mimosas, Domestic Beer and Sparkling Cider

• Satellite Radio for Background Music

• Narrated Tour and Views of San Diego Landmarks

• FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pictures While You Cruise!

https://www.hornblower.com/port/overview/sd+champagnebrunch