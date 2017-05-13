Saturday Champagne Brunch Cruises
Hornblower Cruises & Events 1800 North Harbor Dr., San Diego, California 92101
Celebrate a birthday, anniversary, out-of-town guests, or any other occasion with a Hornblower Brunch Cruise on San Diego Bay. Enjoy a full buffet, free-flowing champagne, and gorgeous views of San Diego.
Saturdays (May – Oct) and Sundays (year-round)
Departs from Grape St. Pier 1800 N. Harbor Dr.
BOARDS: 10:30 AM
CRUISES: 11:00 AM–1:00 PM
PRICE: $65.95 per person* (*Tax, service charge, and landing fee additional)
WHAT YOU GET:
• 2 Hours on a Luxurious Yacht on San Diego Bay
• Your Own Private Table
• Full Brunch Buffet Featuring Seasonal Dishes
• Decadent Dessert Buffet
• Free-flowing Champagne, Mimosas, Domestic Beer and Sparkling Cider
• Satellite Radio for Background Music
• Narrated Tour and Views of San Diego Landmarks
• FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pictures While You Cruise!
https://www.hornblower.com/port/overview/sd+champagnebrunch