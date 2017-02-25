Saturday Night Art Showcase

The Silver Dollar 341 Third Ave, Chula Vista, California 91910

Prepare for a night of fun, drinks, laughter, art and shopping! We welcome you to enjoy our first ever Art Showcase at the Silver Dollar, located in Chula Vista. The Art Showcase is a fun and different way for artists and vendors to showcase their talents to the community and network including live DJ and Band

The Silver Dollar 341 Third Ave, Chula Vista, California 91910

Chula Vista

