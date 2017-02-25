Saturday Night Art Showcase
The Silver Dollar 341 Third Ave, Chula Vista, California 91910
Prepare for a night of fun, drinks, laughter, art and shopping! We welcome you to enjoy our first ever Art Showcase at the Silver Dollar, located in Chula Vista. The Art Showcase is a fun and different way for artists and vendors to showcase their talents to the community and network including live DJ and Band
