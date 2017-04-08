APRIL 8—Saturday Science Club for Girls: Pacific Gyre Clean-Up. Did you know that there is an island of trash in the middle of the Pacific Ocean? Learn how this island formed and how it is affecting ocean life. You’ll work with a team to engineer a device to pick up ocean garbage and test it out at the end of class! Girls in 5th to 8th grade can join us the second Saturday of every month to solve new challenges, dive into hands-on activities and meet with local women scientists with major girl power. Girls investigate exciting fields, including biology, chemistry, engineering, environmental science, physics, robotics and more. Noon–2 p.m.; members $13, nonmembers $15. Must pre-register by calling (619) 238-1233 x806.