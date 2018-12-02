Sauerkraut Class

Learn how to make sauerkraut with Jaclyn Kellner. Kraut is a delicious fermented condiment, using seasonal vegetables and farm-fresh herbs. It's is a great way to add extra flavor, brightness, and nutrition to your diet (it's a probiotic!). You will learn how to make both traditional sauerkraut and more modern creative krauts. This will be an extremely hands-on class, with everyone processing their own bowl of cabbage.

Enjoy a jar of organic kraut and directions to take home with you!

Topics include:

• a brief overview of fermentation and health benefits

• visiting our ingredients in the field

• hands-on preparation of sauerkraut

• combining herbs for flavor

• kraut tasting

Come prepared:

-Dress for a farm, which includes: sun hat, closed toe shoes, bring a refillable water bottle (can refill at the farm), sunscreen, and comfortable clothes.

-Bring medication if you have allergies to animals, bees, or plants!