Sauerkraut Class
Wild Willow Farm & Education Center 2550 Sunset Avenue, Imperial Beach , San Diego, California 92154
Learn how to make sauerkraut with Jaclyn Kellner. Kraut is a delicious fermented condiment, using seasonal vegetables and farm-fresh herbs. It's is a great way to add extra flavor, brightness, and nutrition to your diet (it's a probiotic!). You will learn how to make both traditional sauerkraut and more modern creative krauts. This will be an extremely hands-on class, with everyone processing their own bowl of cabbage.
Enjoy a jar of organic kraut and directions to take home with you!
Topics include:
• a brief overview of fermentation and health benefits
• visiting our ingredients in the field
• hands-on preparation of sauerkraut
• combining herbs for flavor
• kraut tasting
Come prepared:
-Dress for a farm, which includes: sun hat, closed toe shoes, bring a refillable water bottle (can refill at the farm), sunscreen, and comfortable clothes.
-Bring medication if you have allergies to animals, bees, or plants!