There's so much talent and love of the arts in North County, why isn't So Say We All producing shows for this awesome audience? Well we would say to that, "hold our beer," but we would much rather you hold your own at the inaugural North County Storytelling Showcase, hosted by our wonderful friends at Brothers Provisions!

Come join us for a night of live, true stories, told boldly from the mouths of the people who lived them, and learn how to get involved in the show.

Starring Dallas McLaughlin, Jordan Coburn, J. Carroll, Jennifer Coburn, and a surprise guest!