For the first time ever, Social Power Hour will be hosting Say Cheese Fest in California’s San Diego. Say Cheese Fest has experienced sold-out success in Chicago for the past 3 years and it’s time for the West Coast to Say Cheese for National Cheese Month. Indulge on October 7, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lot 8 (1201 Hotel Circle South), where restaurants and retailers will come together to show off their cheesiest bites for the first cheese fest!