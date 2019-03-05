Please join us for a Critical Gender Studies talk next Tuesday, March 5th with Andrea Richie at the Digital Gym at 7:30 pm! https://www.facebook.com/events/804699513209484/

SAY HER NAME: Black Women & Women of Color Organizing Against Violence

Tuesday, March 5th, 2019

7:30pm-9:00pm

Digital Gym (2921 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92104)

Andrea Ritchie is a Black lesbian immigrant and police misconduct attorney and organizer who has engaged in extensive research, writing, and advocacy around criminalization of women and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people of color over the past two decades. She recently published Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color now available from Beacon Press.

This event is part of a series on “LGBTQ+ Activism in the Time of Trump” sponsored by the Nicholas Papadopoulos Endowed Fund in Gay and Lesbian Studies. For more details on related events please visit our website: cgs.ucsd.edu.