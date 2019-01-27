Say Yes to 2019: Intention Setting & Vision Board Workshop

Ubuntu Hair Studio 109 S Acacia Ave, Solana Beach, California 92075

This is your year. Say yes to 2019 and join Whole Life Coach Brooke Feldman for an energizing time of reflection, vision casting and creativity.

In this workshop you’ll be guided through journaling, interactive exercises and hands-on vision board making to:

- Bring healthy closure to 2018 + carry the best of you into 2019

-Craft intentions that reflect your values

-Create the mindset shifts needed to thrive

-Incorporate a daily intention + gratitude practice into your life

-Connect with other likeminded individuals in a fun, intimate setting

Your $50 ticket includes:

- Say Yes to 2019 workbook

- Vision board materials (feel free to bring any magazines or images you’d like to include)

- Light refreshments

- Keepsake gift

- Raffle entry

Walk away feeling excited and empowered, equipped to make this year your MOST meaningful yet.

Tickets must be pre-purchased via link below. Space is limited.

Info
Talks & Discussions, Workshops
Solana Beach
