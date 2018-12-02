Sayat Asatryan

Moonlight Amphitheatre 1200 Vale Terrace Dr. , Vista, California 92084

Encinitas Ballet brings traditional The Nutcracker ballet to North County as you never seen it before. Starring professional guest artists & choreography, colorful scenery, dazzling costumes, & charming local talent. The best production in North County!The Nutcracker has become a Holiday tradition among families throughout our region. With mice-battling soldiers, the Nutcracker becoming a Prince, and Clara, the main character, receiving the gift of a dream, this beloved holiday favorite is a wonderful way to celebrate the season for the whole family.

Moonlight Amphitheatre 1200 Vale Terrace Dr. , Vista, California 92084 View Map
Dance, Theater
Vista
760 6324947
