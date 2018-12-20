She Says So-Classic Rock Band

to Google Calendar - She Says So-Classic Rock Band - 2018-12-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - She Says So-Classic Rock Band - 2018-12-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - She Says So-Classic Rock Band - 2018-12-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - She Says So-Classic Rock Band - 2018-12-20 20:00:00

The Kraken 2531 S. Coast Highway 101, San Diego, California 92008

Classic Rock 'n Dance Band consists of Lead Guitar, Bass Guitar, Drums, and Lead Vocalist Gigi Bardot. We play Classic Rock hit's from the 70's & 80's, and also include favorite dance songs such as Brick House and Play That Funky Music among others. Please come on down and check us out at the renowned Kraken!!!

Info
The Kraken 2531 S. Coast Highway 101, San Diego, California 92008 View Map
Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Encinitas, North County
702-303-7802
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - She Says So-Classic Rock Band - 2018-12-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - She Says So-Classic Rock Band - 2018-12-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - She Says So-Classic Rock Band - 2018-12-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - She Says So-Classic Rock Band - 2018-12-20 20:00:00