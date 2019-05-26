She Says So-Classic Rock 'n Dance Band

Coyote Bar & Grill 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California 92008

Classic Rock 'n Dance Band consists of Lead Guitar, Bass Guitar, Drums, and Lead Vocalist Gigi Bardot. We play Classic Rock hit's from the 70's & 80's, and also include favorite dance songs such as Brick House and Play That Funky Music among others. Please come on down and check us out at the popular Coyote Bar & Grill!!!

Coyote Bar & Grill 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California 92008
Carlsbad, Oceanside, Vista
702-303-7802
