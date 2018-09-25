Join us at SBP Insights: Breast Cancer for a 360-degree look at the most common cancer in women. The program brings together a scientist, physician and patient caregiver to share their unique perspectives on current treatments and promising research that may lead to better patient healthcare.

Speakers include:

Brooke Emerling, Ph.D., assistant professor, SBP Cancer Metabolism and Signaling Networks Program

Rebecca Shatsky, M.D., breast cancer oncologist at Moores Cancer Center and assistant clinical professor at UCSD

Helen Eckmann, ED.D., breast cancer survivor, SBP community advisory board member and associate professor at Brandman University

To register visit https://sbpdiscovery.org/events/sbp-insights-breast-cancer

Location: SBP Auditorium-Building 12