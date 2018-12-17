Scattered Among the Nations Presentation by Photographer Bryan Schwartz

From the Benei Menashe tribes in the hills of India to the Inca Jews of the Andes to the Jewish community of Rusape, Zimbabwe (with its own Jewish gospel choir), Bryan Schwartz has visited dozens of today’s most isolated Jewish communities. Scattered Among the Nations’ unique photographs and interviews document the fringes of the Jewish Diaspora.

Followed by Preview of Gotthelf Art Gallery Exhibition of Jews of Color: a Renaissance created by Scattered Among the Nations