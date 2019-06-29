Scene with Mark O’Bannon
San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106
After an overview of The Seven Steps of Classical Story Structure, used by professional writers, you will learn:
* The different kinds of scenes and where to place them in your story.
* How to use each scene to move your hero to the next step in his line of development.
* How to design scenes with unique twists, surprises and reveals.
* How to layer different kinds of dialogue into a scene.
* How to develop a list of scenes for your story.
Come to this class and become a better writer.
http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-06-29-scene-with-mark-obannon/