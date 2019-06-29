Scene with Mark O’Bannon

After an overview of The Seven Steps of Classical Story Structure, used by professional writers, you will learn:

* The different kinds of scenes and where to place them in your story.

* How to use each scene to move your hero to the next step in his line of development.

* How to design scenes with unique twists, surprises and reveals.

* How to layer different kinds of dialogue into a scene.

* How to develop a list of scenes for your story.

Come to this class and become a better writer.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-06-29-scene-with-mark-obannon/