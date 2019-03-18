School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition
SDSU University Art Gallery 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, California 92182
The twentieth annual Student Award Exhibition features the juried work of upper division undergraduate and graduate students. The exhibition, which includes artwork in different media, provides opportunities for students to have their work included in the University’s permanent collection.
