School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition

to Google Calendar - School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition - 2019-03-18 10:00:00

SDSU University Art Gallery 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, California 92182

The twentieth annual Student Award Exhibition features the juried work of upper division undergraduate and graduate students. The exhibition, which includes artwork in different media, provides opportunities for students to have their work included in the University’s permanent collection.

Info

SDSU University Art Gallery 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, California 92182 View Map
San Diego
to Google Calendar - School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition - 2019-03-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - School of Art + Design Student Award Exhibition - 2019-03-18 10:00:00