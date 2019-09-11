“School is in Session: School Days of Early San Diego.”

Fall is in the air and that traditionally means that many students and teachers have already begun a new and fruitful academic year. Over 150 years ago the students of San Diego were doing the very same thing when San Diego’s first schoolhouse opened in 1865. Join us on Wednesday, September 11th at 7 PM for a lesson on “School days of Early San Diego.” These days were not without controversy of course! Learn about the “Walker Incident” which pitted San Diego’s first schoolteacher against the school board, or the different varieties of schools which eventually cropped up such as “Madam Katherine Tingley’s School of Antiquity” for the more esoterically minded student. Where the early days of school in San Diego much different from now? Find out at our lecture hosted by our Historian Sandee Wilhoit and Visitor Services Coordinator Jamie Laird. Class is in Session!

Location: Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House’s Mary Joralmon Gallery: 410 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101.

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. September 11th, 2019 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.