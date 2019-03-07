Science Group for Children with Autism & Similar Conditions (March – April 2019)

Family Wellness Center 680 Fletcher Pkwy #202 , San Diego, California 92020

Let’s experiment through science!

Children, ages 8-12, will have fun engaging in weekly science activities while also practicing an important social skill. Our upcoming 8-week session will focus on social communication, specifically designed for children with social learning challenges, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or similar needs.

Please contact the Family Wellness Center for more information and to register.

Group meets every Thursday from 4:00pm – 5:00pm

March 7 – April 25, 2019.

*Please call for fees. Registration and scholarship deadline is March 4th.

View Map
San Diego
858-634-8300
