The Science & Pseudoscience of Paranormal Investigating

Rancho Penasquitos Branch 13330 Salmon River Road, San Diego, California 92129

Local TAPS Family team Pacific Paranormal Investigations presents an engaging multi-media seminar skeptically examining the methodologies, the psychology, the tech, and the cultural phenomenon of "ghost hunting." Included: intriguing false positives from their own case files as well as compelling, head-scratching findings that continue to defy PPI's best explanations. (Topic may be unsuitable for very young children; parental accompaniment is appreciated.)

Rancho Penasquitos Branch 13330 Salmon River Road, San Diego, California 92129 View Map
Special Events, Workshops
Rancho Penasquitos
