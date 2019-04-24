Science & the San Diego River!

Interested in learning about what's going on in the San Diego River in YOUR community?

Join the San Diego River Park Foundation as we discuss environmental threats to the health of our River in Mission Valley and what's being done to address them.

You will learn about:

- Water Quality in the San Diego River, including the results of a 2-year pilot project that involved the installation of solar-powered technology into our River.

- Threats to local wildlife habitat and the work being done to care for sensitive areas that are home to threatened and endanger species.

- Pollution sources and mitigation strategies, including trash in and along our San Diego River.

- Citizen science and volunteer efforts to improve the health of our San Diego River… and how you can get involved!

- Updates about the building of their future Discovery Center a coming free nature science education center for youth, right in the heart of Mission Valley!

Attendees will receive a free reusable straw (while supplies last)!

Location: This presentation will be at the Mission Hills/Hillcrest Library (215 W. Washington St., San Diego , CA 92103) in the Community Room.

We hope to see you there!

Let us know you're coming by emailing marina@sandiegoriver.org or calling (619) 297-7380.