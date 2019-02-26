The Scientific Method: Author Talk and Book Signing

In his new book, The Scientific Method: Reflections from a Practitioner, theoretical physicist Massimiliano Di Ventra discusses what type of information science can provide of the natural world, and how scientists go about investigating it. In this talk, Di Ventra will explain the scientific methodology and clarify the limits of science and the errors one makes when abusing its method in contexts that are not scientific. He’s the author of more than 200 scientific publications, three textbooks, and holds four U.S. patents. In 2018, Di Ventra was named one of the most influential scientific minds in his field. A book signing will follow the talk; copies of the book will be available for purchase from the UC San Diego Bookstore. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.