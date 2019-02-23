Scotch Whisky: The Water of Life

Congregational Church of La Jolla 1216 Cave St., La Jolla, California 92037

How is Scotch Whisky made? Experience a dram of Scotch whisky from 4 of the 5 regions where it is made.

Discover if age matters.

Seminar by Graham McGruer; Vice Chieftain, San Diego Scottish Highland Games; Past President, House of Scotland, Balboa Park; Past Chieftain of Clan Fraser Society of North America

Congregational Church of La Jolla 1216 Cave St., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla
858-459-5045
