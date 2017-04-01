Scottish Tartan Day

Tartan day - free for all the family - free parking - Saturday, April 1, 2017 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Balboa Park, International Cottages (next to the organ pavilion).

Bagpipe competition starts at 9 a.m. - parade of clans 11:45pm - highland entertainment beginning at noon - traditional foods & delicious deserts including "death by chocolate" - clan booths - kid's activities 11-3pm - vendors - and much more!

Tartan Day is a time to celebrate the outstanding achievements made by Scottish Americans to the United States. In the United States it is estimated that there are 6 million people who claim Scottish descent. Scottish, or not, come on by and enjoy the day!

Got Questions? ross.r.naismith@gmail.com