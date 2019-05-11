Wilson Middle School is hosting San Diego Scratch Day. Free tickets are available at https://busylabs.org/scratchday/.

Scratch is a free computer programming platform and online community for kids developed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). With Scratch, kids and adults can create their own video games, animate stories, and explore computer science concepts.

At Scratch Day, people of all programming levels congregate to meet, share and learn. Attendees can collaborate on different Scratch projects, attend workshops, share their ideas and experiences, and overall, have fun. Thousands of kids, parents, and teachers around the world will celebrate their love of computer programming on Scratch Day, and San Diego residents will be among them.

Scratch Day is open to all ages and abilities, and no previous programming experience is required. The event is free, but there are only a limited number of seats, so those interested are advised to get their admission tickets early.