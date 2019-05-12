Screenwriting with Mark O’Bannon

In this class, you will learn some of the essential skills needed to compete in today’s market. Some of the skills you will learn:

* The Seven Steps of Classical Story Structure

* How to Create a Beat Outline

* The Scene Weave & the Crosscut

* How to Know Which Genre is Best for Your Story

* How to Mix Genres

* How to Create a Standalone story, a Serialized story and a Hybrid story

* How to Create a Character Web

* How to Set Up the Oppositions

* How to Set Up Moral Arguments

* How to Set Up and Sequence a Plot for a TV Series

* How to Design a Unique Structure for Each Story

We will also analyze some of the advanced techniques used to write stories such as Game of Thrones, Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, and more.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-12-screenwriting-with-mark-obannon/