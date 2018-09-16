Estancia La Jolla's #SelfCareSunday series continues with Sculpt Yoga & Bourbon with CorePower on September 16th which includes a dog adoption event in partnership with Petco and our local adoption partner. Enjoy a yoga class in Estancia's Garden Courtyard taught by CorePower, complimentary bourbon after the class, Moët & Chandon champagne, super-food tapas, mini-spa services from Kopari Beauty, as well as a chance to win complimentary spa services, one night stay at Estancia and retail products. The ticket price also includes a pool day pass to soak up the sun after class at Estancia La Jolla.

Registration opens at 10:30AM and the yoga class will start at 11AM. Leave time for a meet and greet with the adoptable dogs after class!

This series will occur once a month at Estancia La Jolla through November and will feature a different local instructor each month.

Please note that this fitness class is taught outdoors so hats are advised and the Estancia Spa will have sunscreen available. Feel free to bring your own yoga mat for part of the class. If you are going to use our pool after the class, please bring a bathing suit.