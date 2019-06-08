SD Automotive Museum Hosts Serious Garage Sale

The San Diego Automotive Museum will be hosting their first ever Serious Garage Sale at their National City Restoration Facility. The garage sale will take place on June 8th from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The items being sold at the event include vintage car parts and tools, just what you would expect to find in the garage of an automotive museum.

The San Diego Automotive Museum contains a world-class collection of automobiles. The museum reminds the community of the impact automobiles have had on our culture. Proceeds from the Serious Garage Sale will help ensure the museum can continue their meaningful projects including vehicle restoration to facility improvement.

The Serious Garage Sale will only be accepting cash.