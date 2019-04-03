SD Baroque Celebrates Bach's Birthday

Come celebrate Bach's Birthday with SD Baroque!

On Wednesday, April 3, at 12:30 pm, we will honor Johann Sebastian's birthday with a free Bach's Lunch concert at St. James By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.

Johann Sebastian would have been 333 years old this month. Alison will perform a solo organ concert in celebration of one of the greatest composers of all time, and there will be cake!

Special thanks to Claire Friedman who is sponsoring this event.