SD Baroque Celebrates Bach's Birthday
Come celebrate Bach's Birthday with SD Baroque!
On Wednesday, April 3, at 12:30 pm, we will honor Johann Sebastian's birthday with a free Bach's Lunch concert at St. James By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
Johann Sebastian would have been 333 years old this month. Alison will perform a solo organ concert in celebration of one of the greatest composers of all time, and there will be cake!
Special thanks to Claire Friedman who is sponsoring this event.
St. James by-the-Sea 743 Prospect St., San Diego, California 92037 View Map
