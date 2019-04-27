SD Baroque presents Bach Family Reunion Concert

SD Baroque's Bach Family Reunion reveals the distinct styles and idiosyncrasies of four members of one of the most famous families in European musical history, as reflected through the some of their most characteristic and inspired music. While J.S. Bach needs no introduction, his three sons Wilhelm Friedemann (1710-1784), Carl Philipp Emmanuel (1714-1788), and Johann Christian (1735-1782) were even more widely admired and successful in their day, and this program will showcase both the exquisite craftsmanship and emotional potency of their works, while underlining each composer's marked individuality.

Program:

WF Bach - Sinfonia in F major F 67

CPE Bach - Trio Sonata

JC Bach - Quartet in F major

JS Bach - Selections from Kunst der Fuge BWV 1080, Chorale Prelude: Nun Komm' der Heiden Heiland

Musicians:

Pierre Joubert and Isaac Allen, violins | Andrew Waid, viola | Alex Greenbaum, cello | Alison Luedecke, Harpsichord

TICKETS: https://sdbaroque.ticketleap.com/bachfamilyreunion/dates/Apr-27-2019_at_0730PMyi9l