SD Baroque's Bach's Lunch Concert: European Union
St. James by-the-Sea 743 Prospect St., San Diego, California 92037
The theme is "European Union," with Pierre Joubert, Isaac Allen, Andrew Waid, Alex Greenbaum and Alison. We feature music that follows an 18th century fashion, illustrates the various characters of European nations and peoples with Telemann Ouverture Les Nations TWV 55:B5 and Muffat Suite in d minor, Nobilis Juventus.
La Jolla