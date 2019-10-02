Bach's Lunch
St. James by-the-Sea 743 Prospect St., San Diego, California 92037
This is the second year that SD Baroque presents its free concert series: Bach's Lunch.
These concerts are the first Wednesday of every month (except for January), October through May.
All of them are at St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla at 12:30 PM, after the noon service. Everyone is welcome at St. James!
La Jolla