Bach's Lunch

to Google Calendar - Bach's Lunch - 2019-10-02 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bach's Lunch - 2019-10-02 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bach's Lunch - 2019-10-02 12:30:00 iCalendar - Bach's Lunch - 2019-10-02 12:30:00

St. James by-the-Sea 743 Prospect St., San Diego, California 92037

This is the second year that SD Baroque presents its free concert series: Bach's Lunch.

These concerts are the first Wednesday of every month (except for January), October through May.

All of them are at St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla at 12:30 PM, after the noon service. Everyone is welcome at St. James!

Info

St. James by-the-Sea 743 Prospect St., San Diego, California 92037 View Map
Concert, Music
La Jolla
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bach's Lunch - 2019-10-02 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bach's Lunch - 2019-10-02 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bach's Lunch - 2019-10-02 12:30:00 iCalendar - Bach's Lunch - 2019-10-02 12:30:00