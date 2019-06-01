SD Cactus & Succulent Society Show, Sale and Family Day

Come join us for our semi annual Cacti and Succulent show and sale! On June 1 and 2 come see and shop some of the most unique, rare and hard to find succulents and cacti in Southern California. Sunday is now Family Day with an interactive station for kids to learn about seed pods and plant their own succulent arrangement. There will also be an adult workshop from 1-2pm. Don't forget, members get early access on Saturday - sign up here! www.sdcss.net

Saturday, June 1 - Members Only access 9 - 11am, open to the public from 11 - 5pm.

Sunday, June 2 - doors open from 10 - 4pm, auction is at 2pm.