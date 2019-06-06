SD City College x Birch Aquarium Graphic Design Studio Exhibition

Happening Thursday, June 6th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., join Seaport Village for a Graphic Design Studio Exhibition created in partnership with San Diego City College Graphic Design & Birch Aquarium at Scripps.

Over the past few months, talented local college students have worked alongside Seaport Village and Birch Aquarium to develop design plans and marketing materials that empower action for a healthier planet, with projects spanning from educational marine life boardwalk banners to ocean optimism activity books for village visitors.

View a free exhibition of over 20 of these unique student projects, where you can chat with local college students about their work and enjoy complimentary food and beverages!

ADDRESS: Seaport Village Lighthouse District | 809 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA, 92101