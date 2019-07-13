SD Pride 5K Walk and Run

to Google Calendar - SD Pride 5K Walk and Run - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SD Pride 5K Walk and Run - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SD Pride 5K Walk and Run - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - SD Pride 5K Walk and Run - 2019-07-13 08:00:00

The Hillcrest Pride Flag Normal St. and University Ave., San Diego, California 92103

Kick off San Diego Pride weekend by participating in the annual walk/run Pride 5K to help raise money for The Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride Community Grants. Start the day off with a warm up led by a Lululemon Ambassador. Next runners and walkers will follow the parade route at 8 a.m. starting at University Ave. and Centre St. and will run Westbound on University Ave to Balboa Park and back to the starting gates. The Pride 5K has given nearly $40,000 to these organizations thanks to the participation of our fabulous runners and walkers, so you can give back just by getting active!

Info

The Hillcrest Pride Flag Normal St. and University Ave., San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Sports
Hillcrest
760-822-3591
to Google Calendar - SD Pride 5K Walk and Run - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SD Pride 5K Walk and Run - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SD Pride 5K Walk and Run - 2019-07-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - SD Pride 5K Walk and Run - 2019-07-13 08:00:00