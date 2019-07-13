SD Pride 5K Walk and Run

Kick off San Diego Pride weekend by participating in the annual walk/run Pride 5K to help raise money for The Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride Community Grants. Start the day off with a warm up led by a Lululemon Ambassador. Next runners and walkers will follow the parade route at 8 a.m. starting at University Ave. and Centre St. and will run Westbound on University Ave to Balboa Park and back to the starting gates. The Pride 5K has given nearly $40,000 to these organizations thanks to the participation of our fabulous runners and walkers, so you can give back just by getting active!