SDAFFSPRING Closing Night Film: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

2019 SDAFF Spring Showcase Closing Night Film. In a dark theater, Sweety collides with Sahil in the kind of classic meet-cute that sparks thousands of Bollywood romances. But Sweety has a secret, one she doesn’t have time to tell Sahil while he’s in the throes of infatuation, and one she can’t tell her conservative Hindi family that expects her to fall in love with a nice Hindi boy. That secret, suggested in the film’s electric opening musical number, is that Sweety has a thing for girls.