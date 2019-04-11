SDAFFSPRING Opening Night Film: First Night Nerves (八個女人一台戲)

2019 SDAFF Spring Showcase Opening Night Film. From legendary director Stanley Kwan—it’s the week before opening night of Two Sisters, the anticipated new play starring Yuan Xiuling (Sammi Cheng), returning to acting after a five-year retirement, and He Yuwen (Gigi Leung), the starlet who supplanted her as the queen of Hong Kong entertainment. All eyes are on how the rivals will co-exist, and those seeking diva mind-games rejoice as the two joust through improvised dialogue and eye daggers during rehearsals.