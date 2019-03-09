SDFC's Filmmersion: a two-day filmmaking workshop

Workshop Date/Time: March 9 & 10 |10am to 3pm

Project Consultation Day (included in the fees): March 16 | 10am to 3pm

Venue: New Americans Museum, Resource Learning Center, 2nd Floor

2825 Dewey Road, Suite 203

San Diego, CA 92106

Ticket Pricing:

Regular Fee: $30*

Student Fee: $20**

*Fees cover both days of workshop plus one day of film project consultation.

**Please present a current and valid student ID at the venue upon check in. No student ID, no entry. Tickets are non-refundable, so please make sure to bring your student ID with you.

Learn the basics of professional filmmaking and create a two-minute film out of the workshop using whatever camera you have! Or simply awaken your love for storytelling and get inspired to make your own short film.

At SDFC's Filmmersion, you will learn:

1. Exploration of story concepts and ideas

2. Breakdown and development of your story concepts into the medium of film

3. Writing for film

4. Elements of pre-production and their importance

5. Production: cinematic filming techniques, basic lighting, sound recording, working with actors, etc.

6. Developing your narrative and your directing style

7. Elements of post production: editing, music, sound design and mixing, mastering the film, etc.

Bonus:

Professionalism at work: what it takes to become a film industry professional

Selected films from the workshop will be shown at the opening of SDFC's Perspective Series feature film screening event (film to be announced) at The Lot, Liberty Station on March 27th. We will select and showcase two films that touch on social justice issues.

The workshop is open to:

1. Anyone with a working digital camera. If none, a cell phone will do.

2. Anyone who can edit the footage they've shot for their two-minute short (you could also ask a friend to edit your film for you).

3. No filming experience necessary, but an inspired curiosity about the art form and its process.