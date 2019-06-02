SDM Two Year Anniversary Rooftop Party

Andaz Hotel 600 F St. , San Diego, California 92101

We're celebrating two years of San Diego Melanin turn ups, community, networking, friendships, and more!!

Sounds by Mister Hek and DJ Cutlos Supreme, w/ special guest Dauche. Come take over the amazing Rooftop by STK with us!

This grown and sexy celebration will SELL OUT! Get your ticket early and start your summer right!

More Info at sandiegomelanin.com

Info

Andaz Hotel 600 F St. , San Diego, California 92101
Food & Drink, Music
Downtown
