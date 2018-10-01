SDMC's Kids Free in October

There is no better time to be a kid in San Diego than in the month of October. This October 1-31, the San Diego Museum Council (SDMC) presents Kids Free in October, an initiative that provides San Diegans and tourists alike the opportunity to explore more museum destinations than ever before. Going into its eighth year, this annual program sponsored by Scholarshare 529 provides free admission for kids 12 and under at more than 40 art, cultural, and science museums and historical sites in San Diego County.

Organized by the San Diego Museum Council (SDMC), Kids Free in October is an opportunity for thousands of families to enjoy new museum experiences each year. Kids Free in October offers adventure for all ages, from the colorful Hall of Fishes in the Birch Aquarium at Scripps to the historical United States aircrafts at the Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum. Nearly 20,000 kids participated in the program in 2017 with free access to the many diverse museums throughout San Diego County such as the Maritime Museum of San Diego in San Diego’s harbor, Museum of Music in Carlsbad, the Fleet Science Center in the heart of Balboa Park, and many more.

This program can bring savings of up to $30 for a family of four. Free admission is available for up to two kids for every adult ticket purchase. To participate, download the Kids Free in October coupon at sandiegomuseumcouncil.org. Simply present the coupon at the participating museum’s admissions desk. A full directory of participating venues can be found on the San Diego Museum Council’s website.

Kids Free in October is also sponsored, in part, by Mission Federal Credit Union. Families can pick up a printed Kids Free in October coupon at any of their 31 branch locations throughout San Diego county starting on Sept. 27. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution, Mission Federal Credit Union is committed to providing financial services to the San Diego community.

Additional support for Kids Free in October is provided in part by: the California Arts Council, a state agency, National Endowment for the Arts, the City of San Diego Commission for Arts & Culture and the County of San Diego Community Enhancement Program.