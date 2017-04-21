SDNM: An Imperfect Storm

San Diego New Music presents a program curated by trombonist and SDNM Executive Director ERIC STARR

with

Tina Chong, piano

Jory Herman, bass

Rachel Allen, trumpet

John Wilds, trumpet

Danielle Kuhlmann, horn

and Luke Storm, tuba

Growing up in an agricultural family in Northern California, Eric Starr is intimately familiar with the boom-and-bust cycle of precipitation in the Golden State. When the summer comes, even in "wet" years, the fear of drought is never far away. This tension of uncertainty will fill the halls of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library for our final concert of the season, as some of the most serene sounds of the twentieth century meet with the chaotic tones of the twenty-first in a dramatic confluence. From the rumbling of bass instruments in Charles Wuorinen’s Trio to a soaring finale featuring David Sampson’s Morning Music for brass quintet, the musicians explore the contradiction of hope brought on by new rainfall, even as tumult lurks on the horizon. When you beg for rain, you have to weather the storm.

Arvo Part - Spiegel im Spiegel

John Cage - 4'33"

Timothy McCormack - Heavy Matter

Sofia Gubaidulina - Lamento

Charles Wuorinen - Trio for Bass Instruments

David Sampson - Morning Music

$25 General Admission / $20 Athnaeum Members, seniors / $5 Students