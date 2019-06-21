SDSCPA Ruby Benefit Featuring Andra Day
Hilton Bayfront One Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
The event is a fundraiser benefiting the students of SDSCPA and will feature student entertainment, dinner, dancing, and a live auction. Grammy nominated Singer- Songwriter, Andra Day will be performing. We're expecting over 200 guests including former faculty, alumni, family and friends of the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts to attend.
Your donation will help fund:
Professional Guest Teaching Artists & Scholars
Academic and Art Programming
College & Career Readiness
Community Outreach & Development
Capital Improvements
