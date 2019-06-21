SDSCPA Ruby Benefit Featuring Andra Day

The event is a fundraiser benefiting the students of SDSCPA and will feature student entertainment, dinner, dancing, and a live auction. Grammy nominated Singer- Songwriter, Andra Day will be performing. We're expecting over 200 guests including former faculty, alumni, family and friends of the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts to attend.

​

Your donation will help fund:

Professional Guest Teaching Artists & Scholars

Academic and Art Programming

College & Career Readiness

Community Outreach & Development

Capital Improvements