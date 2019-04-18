SDSU Jazz Ensemble with Guest Artist Christopher Hollyday

SDSU Smith Recital Hall 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, California 92115

Each semester, the SDSU School of Music and Dance presents the acclaimed SDSU Jazz Ensemble for two concerts in one evening. Under the direction of Bill Yeager, this performance will be an invigorating celebration of jazz music. This semester, a graduate alum of the SDSU jazz program, Christopher Hollyday, will be returning to campus as a featured guest artist.

San Diego
