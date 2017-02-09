SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film: Best of the Best Film Fest

This two-evening program features a variety of fiction and documentary short films by the students of SDSU’s acclaimed Television, Film, and New Media Production program. Each evening features 90 minutes of new work and highlights from past festivals.

February 9-10, 2017

Thursday, February 9 - 7:30p.m.

Friday, February 10 - 7:30p.m.

Advisory: Unrated

Tickets: $10