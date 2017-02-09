SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film: Best of the Best Film Fest
Don Powell Theatre 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, California 92182
This two-evening program features a variety of fiction and documentary short films by the students of SDSU’s acclaimed Television, Film, and New Media Production program. Each evening features 90 minutes of new work and highlights from past festivals.
February 9-10, 2017
Thursday, February 9 - 7:30p.m.
Friday, February 10 - 7:30p.m.
Advisory: Unrated
Tickets: $10
Info
Don Powell Theatre 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, California 92182 View Map
Film