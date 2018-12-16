SDUFF Holiday Treat
Teros Gallery 3888 Swift Ave., San Diego, California 92104
San Diego Underground Film Festival is excited to join forces with Tijuana Zine Fest and Burn All Books for a festive celebration of epic proportions! Celebrate the holiday season at Teros Gallery on Sunday Dec. 16th.
From 12-7, check out “Photographic Exercises: Re-imagining on Riso” exhibition and winter bazaar to purchase your holiday gifts! This exhibition asks local photographers to consider risograph printing as a way to re-imagine their work. Get a chance to buy their prints and support local artists!
Stick around after for SDUFF Holiday Treat for holiday short films on 8mm from 7:30-10.
Support the San Diego arts community this holiday season and don't miss this event!!