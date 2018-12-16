San Diego Underground Film Festival is excited to join forces with Tijuana Zine Fest and Burn All Books for a festive celebration of epic proportions! Celebrate the holiday season at Teros Gallery on Sunday Dec. 16th.

From 12-7, check out “Photographic Exercises: Re-imagining on Riso” exhibition and winter bazaar to purchase your holiday gifts! This exhibition asks local photographers to consider risograph printing as a way to re-imagine their work. Get a chance to buy their prints and support local artists!

Stick around after for SDUFF Holiday Treat for holiday short films on 8mm from 7:30-10.

Support the San Diego arts community this holiday season and don't miss this event!!